HPD lists 27 new cases against officers in 2021 Legislative Disciplinary Report

  • Updated
  • 0
HPD car generic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In its annual disciplinary report to the State Legislature, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reveals in 2021 it was investigating a total of 61 cases of misconduct by its officers.

Of those cases, 27 were initiated last year. The rest were open cases dating as far back as 2017, pending the grievance or arbitration processes.

This the second year where names of officers are included in the annual report for cases where the discipline is final, as required by a law that was created two years ago.

Among the names listed are Justin Castro, who engaged in a romantic relationship with a subordinate officer. He resigned before being fired last year.

Also listed is Mason Jordan, who was investigated for promoting liquor to a minor. He also resigned before being discharged.

In addition, the 2017 case involving Albert Lee was finalized last year after going through arbitration. He crashed while driving drunk and lied to investigators. Lee was fired from the department.

The full 2021 report is included in a PDF at the bottom of this article.

Suggested disciplinary action ranged from being discharged to a one-day suspension, although HPD noted that the initiation of a case did not necessarily mean it would be prosecuted or that it factored into the action taken against the officer.

The new cases listed in the 2021 report (27) were nearly half of the new cases reported in 2020 (58). Tap here to see the 2020 report.

Big Island police also released its 2021 disciplinary report.

Download PDF 2021 Legislative Disciplinary Report

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com