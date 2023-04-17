HPD issues statement on illegal gambling enforcement following deadly cockfighting shooting

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MAUI MOLOKAI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will become increasingly favorable for the
development of heavy showers and thunderstorms Tuesday
afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police chief Joe Logan issued the following statement, following a shooting at an illegal cockfight in Maili, Waianae that left two people dead, and others injured:
"The HPD will be stepping up illegal gambling enforcement, to include increased police presence, following this weekend’s fatal shootings in Maili. No arrest has been made in the case, and the investigation is continuing.
Cockfighting cases are difficult to investigate for multiple reasons. The groups involved are highly organized and tight-knit and conduct the events on private property. Neighbors are also reluctant to get involved for fear of retaliation. While we do receive some tips, they are typically anonymous without a contact number. Many of the tips are called in after the event has occurred. While some investigations were initiated, no arrests were made.
Chicken fighting investigations are primarily handled by the Narcotics/Vice Division, which also investigates drug and human trafficking and illegal game rooms. In 2022, the Narcotics/Vice Division executed 32 gambling search warrants resulting in the arrest of 34 individuals and seizure of 149 gambling devices. The officers also executed 11 human trafficking search warrants and arrested 16 individuals for human trafficking offenses."
Dave Day, Special Assistant to the Attorney General, also issued the following statement:
"Cockfighting is a crime and an act of extreme animal cruelty, which has no place in Hawaii. Generally handled by county police departments and prosecutors, experience shows that cockfighting is often accompanied by a myriad of other crimes."
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.