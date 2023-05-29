 Skip to main content
HPD investigating string of armed robberies in Ewa Beach

Police are continuing to search for the suspects involved in a string of armed robberies in Ewa Beach. And neighbors KITV4 spoke with said they are shaken up by the crimes and worried that things could escalate to more violent crimes.

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are investigating two armed robberies that happened within an hour and a half of each other in Ewa Beach.

The first incident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday -- a 40-year-old man reported two men, armed with weapons, took his belongings at a bus stop.

