HPD investigating string of armed robberies in Ewa Beach

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are investigating two armed robberies that happened within an hour and a half of each other in Ewa Beach.
The first incident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday -- a 40-year-old man reported two men, armed with weapons, took his belongings at a bus stop.
Just an hour and a half later, police responded to a home in Ewa Beach where four adults reported being robbed at gunpoint by two males.
No one was injured in both incidences, but the victims are still shaken up as police continue searching for the armed suspects.
It was on Kalapu Street where two masked men entered the garage of a home and pointed guns at residents before robbing them. According to the victims, the men, who were covered head to toe, walked into the garage around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, where four of them were hanging out.
"Two men came in through the front of our gate, clicked their guns and then started pointing it at us demanding our things," said the victim who asked not to be identified.
Undercover cops went door-to-door on Kalapu Street talking to the victims and neighbors to see if there were any witnesses and surveillance of the two robbers.
"I was afraid because they came in and I think they only expected to see me and my girl because the two boys were behind the truck," the victim added. "And then when they came and...seen the boys then they started getting more aggressive."
Until the armed men are caught, their Ewa Beach neighbors are on high alert.
"It's really scary because we have two babies in the house. Most of us are always at work," said neighbor Edwin Joven. "There were past incidences over here. I've seen cops and I heard shootings in the neighborhood. We need to be very careful."
