HPD investigating shooting threat made against Ewa Beach middle school

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.A large, early season, south swell will continue to generate
advisory-level surf for exposed south facing shores today, before
slowly easing into the weekend.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 10 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous. Some waves will break in exposed channels near
harbor entrances making navigation dangerous. Significant beach
erosion expected, with water sweeping across areas of the beach
that normally remain dry.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Stay away from sea
walls and vulnerable coastal locations exposed to large breaking
waves.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police (HPD) officers are investigating a school shooting threat made against an Ewa Beach middle school on Thursday.
The shooting threat was made against Honouliuli Middle School in a social media post, a school spokesperson told KITV4.
School officials have notified parents and guardians that they can pick up their children if they feel uncomfortable.
No other details have been released at this time.
The Hawaii Department of Education issued the following statement regarding this incident:
“The school is working with law enforcement to investigate an alleged threat to campus circulating on social media. Parents were notified of the situation earlier this morning and though there is no imminent threat to campus and school remains open, the school has decided to excuse absences for the day out of an abundance of caution should parents opt to keep their child home.”
This is a developing story. Keep checking with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.