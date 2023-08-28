HPD investigating deadly stabbing at Maili Beach Park

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND
LOW HUMIDITY THURSDAY...
.Dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and lower humidity
could produce critical fire weather conditions Thursday. It is
important to note that the winds for this event WILL NOT be
comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event, where wind
gusts of over 60 mph were observed.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD
AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph.
Strongest wind gusts will be downwind of terrain.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 35 to 45 percent on Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
Weather Alert
...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING AFTERNOON HIGH TIDES THROUGH
WEDNESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours during the daily peak tides through
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
MAILI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at Maili Beach Park, Monday afternoon. A suspect has been arrested for second degree murder.
First responders were called out to the scene around 2:40 p.m. where they found a 31-year-old suffering from at least one stab wound.
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the victim was taken to the emergency room in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries. His identity will be released pending notification of family.
HPD homicide investigators were called to the scene in Maili.
Lt. Deena Thoemmes with HPD said, "The argument escalated into a physical altercation where the suspect stabbed the victim."
"The suspect remained at the scene and was positively identified and arrested for murder in the second degree, the victim and the suspect do know each other and are related", added Thoemmes.
The suspect was later identified as 47-year-old Matthew Seamen, according to a source close to the investigation.
Nearby resident Georgia Campbell told KITV4, "I don't know how to solve the problems, I just know if we would be kind to one another and have empathy, and not get mad, you know, take a breath, do something to get your mind off whatever it is that's wrong, and calm down."
This case remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.