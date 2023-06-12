HPD investigating an attempted murder in Kahuku

SPJ Intern
KAHUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 25-year-old man was dropped off by an unknown person at a hospital Friday night with serious injuries.
Authorities are still unsure how he was hurt and what led up to the man's injuries.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is still on-going.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
