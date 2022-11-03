 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM HST THIS MORNING
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 1030 AM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 926 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain was diminishing
over windward Oahu north of Kaneohe, though pockets of
showers continued to fall at a rate up to 1 inch per hour.
Oahu Department of Emergency Management reported elevated
streams around Hauula, and some further rise in streams will
be possible through 1000 AM.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Hauula, Punaluu, Laie, Kaaawa, Kahuku, Waikane, Waiahole,
Kahaluu, Kahana Valley State Park, Malaekahana State Park,
Kualoa, Turtle Bay, Pupukea and Sunset Beach.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1030 AM HST if flooding;
persists.

HPD Chief speaks with business leaders, residents in Chinatown on neighborhood safety

  • Updated
  • 0
HPD looks to add cameras to Chinatown

HPD is awaiting surveillance camera systems, but supply chain issues have delayed the implementation. 

Police Chief Visits Chinatown Neighborhood board

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Crime and the homeless have been long time concerns for Chinatown residents and businesses. On Thursday, Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan was at the Downtown/ Chinatown Neighborhood board meeting to talk about what HPD can do to make the area safer.

"I don't think there's any part of Chinatown that is worse than another part of Chinatown. It's all really one entity. So how do we get Chinatown back to the thriving entity that it used to be?" Logan asked as he visited the Downtown-Chinatown neighborhood board.

