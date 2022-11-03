HPD Chief speaks with business leaders, residents in Chinatown on neighborhood safety

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM HST THIS MORNING
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 1030 AM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 926 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain was diminishing
over windward Oahu north of Kaneohe, though pockets of
showers continued to fall at a rate up to 1 inch per hour.
Oahu Department of Emergency Management reported elevated
streams around Hauula, and some further rise in streams will
be possible through 1000 AM.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Hauula, Punaluu, Laie, Kaaawa, Kahuku, Waikane, Waiahole,
Kahaluu, Kahana Valley State Park, Malaekahana State Park,
Kualoa, Turtle Bay, Pupukea and Sunset Beach.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1030 AM HST if flooding;
persists.
HPD is awaiting surveillance camera systems, but supply chain issues have delayed the implementation.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Crime and the homeless have been long time concerns for Chinatown residents and businesses. On Thursday, Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan was at the Downtown/ Chinatown Neighborhood board meeting to talk about what HPD can do to make the area safer.
"I don't think there's any part of Chinatown that is worse than another part of Chinatown. It's all really one entity. So how do we get Chinatown back to the thriving entity that it used to be?" Logan asked as he visited the Downtown-Chinatown neighborhood board.
He was hit with suggestions right off the bat.
"Have you thought about the possibility, say two police officers working along sides with two behavioral therapists walking the streets at the same time? The behavioral therapists have the education to help those that are mentally ill," Ernest Caravalho asked.
Logan told neighborhood board members that officers are focusing on hot spot policing, as well as collaboration with community partners such as Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement program (CORE) and the Weed and Seed program.
Logan says there is a push to get cameras operational in Chinatown, and even add more.
"That gives us more eyes on the areas where perhaps the police aren't at that given moment. We might be on a different side of Chinatown, making an arrest or helping clear the streets. Maybe there are large parties or events. So how do we help the community and maybe we have eyes somewhere else," Logan said.
The chief is hoping to add 20 to 30 camera systems to the ones that need to be fixed. Supply chain issues, however, are currently holding up the process.
At least one board member says the state needs to be more involved in addressing big picture issues.
"We need to ask legislators, what have they done to clean up the homeless problem? What have they done to reduce crime, as legislators, to help solve these issues? Because I asked them when they got out of legislative session, and none of them could give me a single answer," Board Member Kevin McDonald said.