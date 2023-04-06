HPD arrests suspect involved in illegal game room activity

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) — A suspect involved in illegal gambling in a game room has been arrested -- the second time since 2019, Honolulu Police report.
On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, HPD arrested Andrew Masaki, 30, in connection to an illegal gambling game room. He was arrested for promoting gambling and owning a gambling device. Masaki has not been charged yet.
According to police records, Masaki was also arrested in August of 2019 for one count of promoting gambling in the second degree and another count of possession of a gambling device. He pled not guilty to both charges.
He was fined a total of $130 in fees in November 2019.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.