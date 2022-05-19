HPD arrests 25-year-old man in connection with deadly game room shooting | UPDATE

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police have arrested a suspect connected to the deadly shooting at a Honolulu game room late Wednesday night.
According to HPD, the suspect – only identified as a 25-year-old man – was under arrest for an unrelated crime when he was identified and arrested for second-degree murder shortly before 5 p.m.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Police have released a description of the suspect connected to a deadly shooting at an illegal game room in Honolulu late Wednesday night.
In a press conference Thursday afternoon, HPD Lt. Deena Thoemmes said the suspected shooter is a local man in his 20s with a fair complexion. He is said to be 5’11” tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen running toward Kapiolani Boulevard wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts, and a black baseball cap.
The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. at 1667 Kapiolani Boulevard. According to police, the victim and suspect were in a physical fight leading up to the shooting.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) say upon arrival they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim, only identified as a 33-year-old man, died at the scene. The victim’s identity will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
So far, no arrests have been made and police say they are still collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Thoemmes said the shooting does not appear to be a random act, and that the suspect and shooter may have known each other based on the argument described by witnesses.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Honolulu Police immediately.
