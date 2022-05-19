 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HPD arrests 25-year-old man in connection with deadly game room shooting | UPDATE

  • Updated
  • 0
Kapiolani Game Room Shooting 5/19

Update 5:30 p.m.:

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police have arrested a suspect connected to the deadly shooting at a Honolulu game room late Wednesday night.

According to HPD, the suspect – only identified as a 25-year-old man – was under arrest for an unrelated crime when he was identified and arrested for second-degree murder shortly before 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.

Original:

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Police have released a description of the suspect connected to a deadly shooting at an illegal game room in Honolulu late Wednesday night.

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, HPD Lt. Deena Thoemmes said the suspected shooter is a local man in his 20s with a fair complexion. He is said to be 5’11” tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen running toward Kapiolani Boulevard wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts, and a black baseball cap.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. at 1667 Kapiolani Boulevard. According to police, the victim and suspect were in a physical fight leading up to the shooting.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) say upon arrival they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim, only identified as a 33-year-old man, died at the scene. The victim’s identity will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Kapiolani Game Room Shooting 5/19

So far, no arrests have been made and police say they are still collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Thoemmes said the shooting does not appear to be a random act, and that the suspect and shooter may have known each other based on the argument described by witnesses.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Honolulu Police immediately.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK