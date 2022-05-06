HPD arrested 18 people for drunk driving overnight

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some sobering statistics. The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) arrested 18 people overnight for driving under the influence.
Police were on the lookout for drunk drivers, especially since Thursday was Cinco de Mayo, a night when people typically attend parties with alcohol.
According to HPD's arrest log, the DUI arrests happened all over the island -- from the Ala Moana and Ward areas, to Downtown Honolulu, Kaimuki, Kaneohe, Nanakuli, and three drivers were arrested at the intersection of Kualakai Parkway and Keahumoa Parkway near U.H. West Oahu.
"So you know, each one of those arrests that's that's a tragedy averted, a potential life saved. It's definitely dangerous. So, you know, I'm real pleased to see that our officers you know, saved some lives. But the sad part is, is that we still had 18 people out there, driving impaired and sadly there were probably even more," said HPD Acting Maj. James Slayter.
"MADD is very happy to see the enforcement efforts not only of the Honolulu Police Department but of all the law enforcement agencies across Hawaii," said Kurt Kendro of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. "And the flip side of that is that we're kind of disappointed to see 18 people getting arrested for OVUII or driving under the influence of an intoxicant. In this day and age we have to all accept that it's unacceptable to drink and drive. Make plans ahead of time if you're going to drink and you're going to be out, just don't drive."
According to statistics HPD provided to KITV4, police arrested 2,539 people for impaired driving last year, and 658 people this year through the end of April.
According to Hawaii's law, those convicted of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant face up to five days in jail plus a fine. Their driver's license will be revoked for a year, except for driving to work. Plus they have to install an ignition interlock device on their vehicle, and attend substance abuse classes. The penalties increase for repeat offenders.
HPD is warning drivers that officers will be setting up DUI checkpoints through the summer.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.