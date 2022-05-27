 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

.Surf along south facing shores will build through the morning,
then peak late this afternoon through Saturday as a long-period,
south-southwest swell moves through.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM HST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

HPD arrest multiple suspects in connection with shooting near Blaisdell Center

  • Updated
  • 0
Police investigate at Thomas Square park following shooting

Police interview witnesses in Thomas Square park following the shooting of a 15 year old.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Honolulu police have arrested three suspects in connection to a shooting at a graduation ceremony on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at Thomas Square on Beretania Street a little before 9 p.m. 

Witnesses told KITV fireworks were being lit off simultaneously, as families and young people gathered in groups in the park. Graduation celebrations had kicked off earlier in the evening near the Blaisdell Center.

A witness described pandemonium as the crowd scattered, seeing another young man open fire near the park where families and groups of young people were celebrating.

They then attempted to chase the suspect when he opened fire.

Three people were shot including a 15-year-old boy who was hospitalized in critical condition and two victims in serious condition. 

The suspect was later located and positively identified as the shooter and was placed under arrest for attempted murder.

The two assault suspects were also located, identified, and placed under arrest for assault. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.

