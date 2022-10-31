HPD again warns of phone 'spoofing' scam after another resident falls victim

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police officials are warning the public of another phone spoofing scam making the rounds on Oahu.
According to investigators, the scammer called a resident from a spoofed phone number displaying the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). The thief then told the resident that a warrant was out for their arrest and in order to rectify the situation, they’d need to pay a fine using gift cards.
Seeing the Honolulu Police Department appear on their caller ID, the resident thought it was a legitimate call and paid their “fine” over the phone only to later realize they had been scammed, police said.
Investigators did not say how much money the victim paid to the scammer and no arrests have been made.
Officials say law enforcement agencies, including the Honolulu police Department, will never contact the public and request for payment to be made, especially in the form of gift cards.
HPD warns residents to be wary of spoofed phone calls that can appear to be coming from law enforcement, government entities, or even utility providers.
“Do not discuss vital information with anyone who calls. Hang up, check your telephone book for the proper number of the agency identified in the call,” an HPD spokesperson said in a press release.
If you have information about this incident, or if you think you have been the victim of a spoofing scam, authorities ask that you call Honolulu Police CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.