House committee passes bill that aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii House committee on Wednesday passed a measure that aims to curb the growing problem of catalytic converter thefts.
The Committee on Consumer Protection and Commerce passed Senate Bill 2279 with amendments.
It proposes raising the penalty for a catalytic converter theft from a misdemeanor to a Class C felony. It would also require used motor vehicle parts dealers to get a written statement from the seller.
Melissa Pavlicek, a lobbyist for Schnitzer Steel, testified: "If we were to accept a catalytic converter at Schnitzer Steel from a person, of course we would expect and anticipate to have to comply with all the requirements that you're setting up in this law.
"If we were to accept a recycled vehicle or catalytic converter from a towing company in the ordinary course of business and they're licensed, we would like to be able to rely on the paperwork that they have already received and submitted. So we're asking for a change."
The committee agreed to make that change to the bill. It now moves to the Committee on Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs for consideration.
The House also has its own version of a catalytic converter bill, House Bill 1860, that's now before the Senate.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.