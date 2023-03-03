Honoring the memory of an HPD officer killed in the line of duty 20 years ago

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Saturday marks 20 years since a Honolulu police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty.
On March 4, 2003, Officer Glen Gaspar and other officers were staking out the Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop in Kapolei. They had been looking for Shane Mark, who was wanted for an attempted murder that happened several days earlier.
Once Mark walked in, the team also went into the store. Gaspar identified himself as a police officer and asked the suspect to step outside. That's when Mark reached for the gun in his waistband. Gaspar wrestled him to the ground, and Mark then shot at Gaspar three times.
HPD said Gaspar physically tried to restrain Mark instead of drawing his own weapon to protect the others in the store.
Mark was convicted of murder, and was sentenced to two life terms in prison, one without parole.
HPD Chief Joe Logan told KITV4 in a statement: "Years and decades can pass after an officer is killed, but the grief that his family suffers never goes away.
"Our hearts go out to Officer Gaspar's family and friends on the 20th anniversary of his death. In May we will be honoring Glen and all of our fallen officers during Police Week."
Gaspar was born in Honolulu and graduated from Kamehameha Schools in 1981.
He was only 40 years old when he was killed in the line of duty.
Officer Glen Gaspar -- being remembered for his heroic actions 20 years after making the ultimate sacrifice.
