Honolulu Prosecutor's Office declines to file charges against suspect in Laie assault case

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity levels could produce extreme fire behavior
today, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
* WIND...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots, with higher
gusts.
* WHERE..Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man accused of beating a 70-year old man on the side of the road in Laie earlier this month is free after he was released from police custody.
A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday. That's the same day video of the incident went viral online.
The video shows a car pulling up to a truck, and after an exchange shows the older man who was in the truck falling to his knees while a younger man repeatedly punches and kicks him.
KITV4 reached out to the prosecutor’s office to find out why they declined to move forward with the case. A spokesperson sent in the following response:
"Due to some issues that came up during the investigation, we were not able to charge the suspect immediately. The case remains under active investigation and we are hopeful that as we review the existing evidence, as well as additional evidence that may be uncovered as the investigation continues, charges can be filed."