Honolulu Prosecuting office looks to crack down on laws for driving without a license

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Honolulu Prosecutor's Office is calling for stiffer sentences for people caught driving with no or suspended licenses.
The proposal includes fines and even jail time for repeated offenders. First time offenders would receive a fine and if caught again, the fine would increase. Third time offenders are looking at a possible ten days in jail or more.
"There are a certain number of people who just don’t care about anybody else. They’re going to drive however they feel and right now there is a feeling of no consequences for bad behavior. We need to come in and hold these repeat offenders accountable," said Steve Am, Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney.
Alm said the tragic death of young Sara Yara is “the last straw.”
Other officials agree we need punishment for violations to enforce safety on the roads and to remind everyone that getting behind the wheel is a privilege and not a right.
"If you are a habitual driver who drives without a license, let's treat you like one. We do that with repeated DUI offenders. Another thing we can do is forfeit the car. The police could auction it off and the funds go to our general funds," said Randal Lee, retired Circuit Court Judge.
Lee also said the decriminalization of several traffic offenses in the past few years is contributing to this problem.
However, prosecutors do not have the power to determine sentences; judges have the final say.
Several people told KITV4 they agree with this proposal.
“People who are driving without a license or a suspended license shouldn’t be on the road. It’s a danger and this crime should be taken seriously,” said Robert Ramsey, a Wahiawa resident.
A Kalihi resident, Lele Luis said she hopes to see this push go into law. She believes all children including her own should feel safe walking anywhere on the beautiful island of Oahu.