Honolulu Prosecuting office looks to crack down on laws for driving without a license

  • Updated
Kapiolani auto-ped crash 2/15

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Honolulu Prosecutor's Office is calling for stiffer sentences for people caught driving with no or suspended licenses.

The proposal includes fines and even jail time for repeated offenders. First time offenders would receive a fine and if caught again, the fine would increase. Third time offenders are looking at a possible ten days in jail or more.

Speed humps installed on Honolulu's Kapiolani Boulevard in wake of deadly crash
Hawaii identifies 17 new sites for pedestrian safety installations

