Honolulu Police warn public of phone spoofing scam

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with higher gusts seas 6 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police want to warn the public of reports of spoofed phone calls that may look or sound like they are coming from the Honolulu Police Department.
Multiple individuals are reporting that they received a phone call from someone claiming to be with HPD. In one incident the person used the name of Lieutenant Andrew Maddock and instructed the victim to open a document that was sent via email.
"The public is reminded that the Honolulu Police Department does not call, text or email people to solicit payment electronically or by phone. Hawaii residents are also advised not to provide credit card numbers or other personal information to callers claiming to represent a law enforcement agency," Crimestoppers shared in a press release.
If you receive any phone calls from someone soliciting donations on behalf of the HPD, please hang up. They are fraudulent.
"Phone spoofing" apps allow suspects to conceals the number of the phone being used and instead use another phone number to appear in your caller ID. These apps can also be used to imitate federal government agencies, utility companies, Hawaiian Electric Company or Board of Water Supply, in order to collect false debts.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.