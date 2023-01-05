Honolulu police sergeant praised for actions while off duty

KAILUA (KITV4) -- A Honolulu Police Department sergeant is being praised for helping to save a woman's life while he was off duty.
It happened on Wednesday morning at Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union in Kailua.
Karen Fujimoto posted on Stolen Stuff Hawaii's Facebook page on Wednesday: "I want to send out a thank you to the off duty police officer that performed CPR on my mother this morning at the credit union. You saved her life!"
The post already has more than 1,600 "likes" and nearly 100 positive comments.
Sgt. Freddie Degala is the police officer who helped. He works in District 4, which is on the Windward side of Oahu.
Degala said he went to the bank on his day off. He said he saw a commotion inside the lobby, and jumped in to help by doing CPR. He also radioed in for an ambulance.
Degala said: "It was a blessing that I was there and I was able to get the ambulance to come almost immediately. But it made me feel good that you know, that's why I got into this job -- I wanted to help people, just to get the lady at least getting her heartbeat going.
"And it made me feel good. And I mean, I just went about my day after that. But you know, it's just part of my job. I've been doing this for so long that I enjoy, I enjoy helping people."
Degala says there was also another woman who was trying to help as well, and he also credits her for helping to save Fujimoto's mother.
