Honolulu police seek driver of deadly hit-and-run crash on H2 Freeway

WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) - Honolulu Police are investigating a vehicular homicide case after a woman's body was found near the H-2 Freeway early Saturday morning.

Detectives from the department's traffic division report the woman was walking southbound on the freeway near Ka Uka Boulevard when she stepped into the lanes of traffic and was struck by a vehicle.

