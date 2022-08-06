Honolulu police seek driver of deadly hit-and-run crash on H2 Freeway By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Aug 6, 2022 Aug 6, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) - Honolulu Police are investigating a vehicular homicide case after a woman's body was found near the H-2 Freeway early Saturday morning.Detectives from the department's traffic division report the woman was walking southbound on the freeway near Ka Uka Boulevard when she stepped into the lanes of traffic and was struck by a vehicle.The driver continued traveling in the same direction, fleeing the scene.Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a possibly dark-colored late-model model Honda sedan with damages to the front headlight and driver-side side view mirror.If you have information about this case, call HPD Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Bill would allow police to arrest those who refuse to provide identification during a traffic stop | UPDATE Updated Apr 7, 2022 Crime & Courts Highland Park parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder, state's attorney says Updated Jul 8, 2022 Business Rally against bail reform bill planned for Tuesday Updated Jun 8, 2022 Crime & Courts NYPD make arrest in connection to the death of an Asian woman who was pushed in front of a train Jan 15, 2022 Crime & Courts Big Island prosecutor 'disappointed' in judge's decision to acquit man found guilty of habitual DUI Updated Jun 24, 2022 Local Authorities still searching for fourth suspect in multi-island drug trafficking, illegal gaming ring Updated Jun 7, 2022 Recommended for you