Honolulu Police say reckless driving may have led to deadly Kamehameha Highway crash

LAIE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu police say they are investigating Monday’s deadly crash on Kamehameha Highway as a manslaughter and negligent homicide case.
Two people were killed and two others were injured in the crash that happened just after 1 p.m. in the area of Gunstock Ranch and the Malaekahana State Recreation Area.
According to police, the driver of a Ford pickup was heading northbound on Kamehameha when they tried to pass the car in front of it and ended up hitting a Hyundai sedan head-on.
Witnesses told HPD the Ford truck was weaving through traffic at a high speed and had passed multiple vehicles leading up to the crash. The 27-year-old driver of the Ford truck was listed in critical condition at the hospital Tuesday morning. He has not yet been arrested, or charged.
"So, if you can imagine driving along....into a brick wall, decelerating your body down to zero in a short amount of time is what causes these drastic collisions and death," said Maj. Ben Moszkowicz with HPD.
The two people who died in the crash – a man in his 30s and woman in her 60s -- were in the driver’s seat and driver’s side back seat of the Hyundai. A woman in her 30s who was also in the Hyundai survived the crash, but was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Investigators say they are waiting to speak with that woman to learn more about the crash. Police have not confirmed if those in either car were locals or tourists.
