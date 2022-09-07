Honolulu Police on scene for attempted murder investigation in Ewa Beach by KITV4 Web Staff Sep 7, 2022 Sep 7, 2022 Updated 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Police are on scene for an attempted murder investigation in Ewa Beach.Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, Honolulu Police were called to the 91-101 block of Papipi Road in Ewa Beach for reports of an attempted murder.State Senator Kurt Fevella spoke with KITV4 and confirms that there was a shooting near Papipi Road and Oneula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush. One man has been hospitalized. Police are still on scene as of late Thursday evening. No other information has been released at this time.The investigation is ongoing. Please check back for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Investigation Attempted Murder Honolulu Police Police Ewa Beach Kurt Fevalla Papipi Road More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Round Top Drive murder suspect arrested for a separate attempted murder case Updated Apr 2, 2022 Crime & Courts Actor Jussie Smollett found guilty of lying to police in hate crime hoax Dec 8, 2021 Crime & Courts Suspect caught on camera intentionally setting grass fire on Kauai Updated May 9, 2022 Crime & Courts UPDATE | HPD chief responds to video of Waikiki arrest and commends officers Updated Jul 22, 2022 Crime & Courts Waiawa Correctional Facility escapee recaptured after 11 days on the lam Updated May 25, 2022 Crime & Courts Man killed in Waianae shootout identified Updated Apr 22, 2022 Recommended for you