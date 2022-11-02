Honolulu Police investigating attempted murder in Waianae By KITV Web Staff Nov 2, 2022 Nov 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAIANAE, Oahu (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder.Police responded at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, at a home in Waianae.According to reports, the incident occurred on Ala Poko Street -- near Waianae Mall.No other information has been released regarding the parties involved. This is a developing story. Please check back with more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Maui police investigating murder after man's body found in Haiku home Updated Jul 18, 2022 Crime & Courts Hundreds of kids targeted by accused California sexual predator, including 3 in Hawaii Updated May 5, 2022 Crime & Courts Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI overnight Tuesday by same HPD officer Updated Aug 31, 2022 Business Top Scams of 2021 Updated Mar 13, 2022 Crime & Courts 3 former Big Island prison guards convicted of civil rights violations for beating inmate Updated Sep 9, 2022 Crime & Courts Senator said arrest of head trainer at PSD was long time in coming Updated Apr 14, 2022 Recommended for you