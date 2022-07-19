Honolulu police investigating attempted murder after man shot at Ala Wai Community Park

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.The large south swell (180 degrees) that peaked on Sunday is
slowly easing, but remains large to enough support advisory-level
surf for south facing shores today. Heights should ease below the
advisory level tonight through Wednesday as the swell moves out.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, lowering to 7 to 10 feet this
afternoon.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An attempted murder investigation has been opened after a man was shot at the Ala Wai Community Park late Monday night.
Honolulu Police (HPD) officers were called out to the scene in the 2000 block of Kapiolani Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m. First responders found the victim, only identified as a man in his 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound in his lower body.
The victim was rushed from the scene in serious condition to a local hospital.
According to HPD’s preliminary report, a man fired several shots at a group of people in Ala Wai Community Park and took off. No description of the suspect has been released.
It is unclear what prompted the attack and police do not yet know if it was a random incident or if the groups was targeted. This case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Honolulu Police CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
This is a developing story. Check back with KTIV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.