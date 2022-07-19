 Skip to main content
Honolulu police investigating attempted murder after man shot at Ala Wai Community Park

Police lights generic (new)
Courtesy: Michael Förtsch via Unsplash

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An attempted murder investigation has been opened after a man was shot at the Ala Wai Community Park late Monday night.

Honolulu Police (HPD) officers were called out to the scene in the 2000 block of Kapiolani Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m. First responders found the victim, only identified as a man in his 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound in his lower body.

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

