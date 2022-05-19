Honolulu police chief finalists meet for a live televised discussion

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On Thursday night, the public got a chance to see and hear from the four finalists who are vying to become the Honolulu Police Department's (HPD) next police chief.
The Honolulu Police Commission announced Scott Ebner, Joe Logan, Ben Moszkowicz, and Mike Lambert as the finalists last week.
They took part in a live discussion on "Insights on PBS Hawaii," which included answering questions submitted by the public.
Ebner is a retired New Jersey State Police lieutenant colonel.
"As you know, New Jersey is one of the most populated states in the country. There's over nine million people in that small state. And I think my experiences I know will help me become a really good chief here," Ebner said.
Logan is a current criminal investigator with the Hawaii Attorney General's office and a retired state adjutant general, and former HPD officer.
"Well, I left the police department almost 20 something years ago and I'd like to come back into the police department and finish my career the way I started," Logan said.
Moszkowicz is a major in HPD, currently in charge of the Traffic Division.
"I have the opportunities and the timing is right. And I have the leadership skills. And I think I have a lot of great ideas that will help the department move forward into the coming years," Moszkowicz said.
And Lambert is also a major in HPD, and is currently the Training Division commander.
"I think that I have the best blend of new and old. I'm a second generation officer. I get a lot of guidance from my dad from you know, the 80s and the 90s," Lambert said.
They were asked how they plan to handle HPD's personnel shortage, and ultimately reduce crime.
"I think immediately you'd have to reassess and reevaluate where your personnel are going to be assigned to address the needs. Obviously, patrolling operations is the backbone of any agency," Ebner said.
"You have to have the ability and the courage, like like Lieutenant Colonel Ebner said, is to take away from the divisions that aren't quite necessary, right not put them into patrol," Lambert said.
"Going off with what Scott and Mike said, we need to reprioritize where the where the manpower is going to go. We're short 350 people let's relook at where we're the patrol is the source of the energy for the police department," Logan said.
"Within the first 30 days of my administration, we're going to reevaluate every single one of those and get people back on the streets that can happen instantaneously within days," Moszkowicz said.
The commissioners will interview the finalists over the weekend.
The public has a final chance to submit written testimony or testify before the Honolulu Police Commission during its next meeting on May 23 at 9:30 a.m. To see the agenda for that meeting, click here.