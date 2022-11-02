 Skip to main content
Honolulu Police arrest suspect in Waikiki stabbing

  • Updated
  • 0
HONOLULU (KITV) -- Police have arrested a 65-year-old man in connection to a stabbing in Waikiki that left one man in critical condition.

The suspect was arrested around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, in the Kewalo Basin area. Charges are pending. 

