Honolulu Police arrest suspect in Waikiki stabbing By KITV Web Staff Nov 2, 2022 Nov 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago HONOLULU (KITV) -- Police have arrested a 65-year-old man in connection to a stabbing in Waikiki that left one man in critical condition.The suspect was arrested around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, in the Kewalo Basin area. Charges are pending. The stabbing occurred on Saturday, October 29. According to HPD, the suspect followed the victim into an alley in the 2200 block of Kalakaua Avenue before stabbing them in the stomach several times.Honolulu Police investigators had released surveillance footage of the alleged suspect.The incident occurred just before midnight on Saturday, Oct. 29. Police release video, images of suspect in Waikiki stabbing