Honolulu police arrest man for alleged kidnapping of 7-year-old girl

Digital Content Producer
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for burglary and attempted kidnapping of a minor.
According to police, the suspect, Jason Kala, allegedly broke into an apartment in the 1900 block of Young Street and attempted to kidnap a 7-year-old girl.
Parents of the victim allegedly heard her the girl yelling "Let go!" before Kala ran from the home.
HPD arrested Kala shortly after near a McCully Zippy's restaurant on complaints of first-degree burglary and attempted kidnapping.
According to police reports, Kala has over 30 past charges, including resisting arrest, abuse of family or household members, criminal contempt of court, and theft.
This investigation is ongoing. Please check back for more updates.
