Honolulu police arrest fugitive following multi-unit manhunt in Kailua By KITV Web Staff Mar 15, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 Updated 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Richard Cromwell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Honolulu police say one person is in custody tonight -- following a 4-hour manhunt in Windward Oahu -- Honolulu Police arrested a wanted fugitive. KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police arrested a wanted fugitive Wednesday, after a 4-hour manhunt in Kaneohe involving multiple police, K9's, and a helicopter. On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, HPD received information that a wanted fugitive male suspect was on the windward side of Oahu, following a call of an auto theft investigation. The community policing team spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle the suspect was driving.The vehicle was found abandoned in the Keolu Hills area in Kailua.Witnesses also saw a man matching the fugitive's description enter a wooded area nearby.A perimeter was established to conduct a house to house search. K9's were also used. Around 4:19 p.m., the suspect was located in a wooded area above Keolu Hills and arrested.He was turned over to U.S. Marshalls. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Deadly shooting in California hits close to home for Hawaii's Taiwanese community Updated May 17, 2022 Crime & Courts Burglars smash into businesses, steal cash registers in Kapolei Marketplace Updated Jun 7, 2022 Business Some Hawaii mechanics say rising metal costs affecting car part prices Updated Apr 11, 2022 Crime & Courts 'Women's Way' program allowing infants, babies to stay with moms in rehab Updated Jun 13, 2022 Crime & Courts Puna man charged with robbery for allegedly stealing ATV Updated Sep 7, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect sought in overnight stabbing in Haleiwa Updated May 10, 2022 Recommended for you