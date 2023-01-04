Honolulu Mayor shares new plans and funding to address Chinatown safety

Neighborhood Board Chair Ernest Caravalho suggested there's a key, however, to welcoming better outcomes for the neighborhood.
"To get the people involved in it. No matter what our politicians do, no matter what our police do, nothing will change unless the community can come forward and get up and move forward to clean up their city," Caravalho said.
With a collective effort on the horizon, addressing crime and the homeless population are top priorities.
"We're opening up a medical unit and we will open one on 'H4', which we will announce soon. So we will have those two centers that CORE can take people to for medical treatment," Anton Krucky of The Department of Community Services told KITV4.
HPD has continued with four to five added patrols per week, renewing its commitment to the Chinatown Task force. Police Chief Joe Logan told the press it is usually police first on scene to respond to an incident.
"But there are other social services and agencies that could help us," Logan said, "such as CORE run by EMS, which is very active in downtown and Waikiki. And those people are better trained at how to handle situations such as (crisis intervention)."
Krucky added, "We're in a rare time because of the federal funding that has flowed our way. So now is the time to take advantage of those capital funds. To build facilities, to build beds."
He went on to explain how he envisions partnership with the state.
"The city gets the beds. We build the beds. And then we do agreements with the state to come in and treat at those beds. They have the mental health capabilities. They have all of those systems down," Krucky told KITV4.