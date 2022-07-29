 Skip to main content
Honolulu man sentenced to ten years in prison for possession of child porn

  • Updated
  • 0
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A United States District judge sentenced an Oahu man to serve 10 years in federal prison after he pled guilty to possessing child pornography.

As part of his plea agreement, 45-year-old Aaron Anthony Hood admitted he owned a 19-minute video of him and a 14-year-old girl engaged in explicit sexual acts.

