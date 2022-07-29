Honolulu man sentenced to ten years in prison for possession of child porn By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Jul 29, 2022 Jul 29, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - A United States District judge sentenced an Oahu man to serve 10 years in federal prison after he pled guilty to possessing child pornography.As part of his plea agreement, 45-year-old Aaron Anthony Hood admitted he owned a 19-minute video of him and a 14-year-old girl engaged in explicit sexual acts.Hood also admitted that during his meetings with the girl, he gave her drugs and alcohol.Hood pleaded guilty to the offense in 2019. He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and 25 years supervised release. He also must register as a sex offender. Crime & Courts Former Kailua youth sports coach convicted of child porn possession sentenced to 20 years in prison By KITV Web Staff Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Aaron Anthony Hood District Judge Criminal Law Law Crime Prison Honolulu Porn Child Pornography Possession Oahu Hawaii Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Suspect still at large following security breach at Kona Airport Updated Feb 10, 2022 Crime & Courts DOH approves second medical cannabis retail dispensary for medicinal purposes on Oahu Updated Mar 17, 2022 Crime & Courts Federal attorneys file additional counts against former corporation counsel Donna Leong Updated Jun 24, 2022 Crime & Courts Man found shot to death at Waianae boat harbor Updated Dec 19, 2021 Crime & Courts 3 former Big Island prison guards convicted of civil rights violations for beating inmate Updated Jul 16, 2022 Crime & Courts Man killed in Waianae shootout identified Updated Apr 22, 2022 Recommended for you