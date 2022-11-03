Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence near the Blaisdell Concert Hall.
Richard Kamada said a homeless man followed him from the Blaisdell and attacked him with a foreign object in front of the Symphony Honolulu lobby.
“I fell in the middle of the street while I was crossing the crosswalk. I got myself near the front entrance of my condo and then he started swinging away with this silver metal thing. I got a couple of stitches in my head because of it,” said Kamada.
The suspect was arrested shortly after.
“We kept playing a game of cat and dog after I called the cops. He would turn around and chase me and then walk away. During that time, an officer pulled up and I pointed him out,” said Kamada.
The management at Symphony Honolulu notified their residents of the incident. The general manager said they are asking them to communicate with the front desk more often when they are walking out.
"Take notice of individuals that just hanging around. In general, we're just making sure our residents are aware that we do have these type of situations going on and that they should always be careful. Maybe go out on walks in pairs and don’t go out by yourself," said Lizi Lonigro, general manager at Symphony Honolulu.
Kamada is a part of the Ala Moana Kakaako neighborhood watch program. He said they brought this incident to Speaker of the House Scott Saiki. They are pushing for more security in the area during rush hours.