Honolulu man charged with felony habitual property crime following thefts at Kailua Texaco

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu man is facing a felony habitual property crime charge following two thefts from a Kailua gas station, according to the County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
The alleged thefts occurred on May 31 at a Texaco in Kailua. In addition to those alleged crimes, the suspect, 21-year-old Elijah Hodges, has four prior misdemeanor theft convictions out of the Kailua and Waikiki areas.
Hodges’ habitual property crime charge is part of an ongoing effort by Honolulu County Prosecutor’s Office to crack down on retail crime.
“Working together, HPD and the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office are identifying and charging serial property offenders with felony Habitual Property Crime,” Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in a press release.
“Our businesses and residents deserve to be kept safe from repeat shoplifters, virtually all of whom face very few consequences when convicted of misdemeanors,” Alm added.
The specific nature of Hodges’ alleged crimes has not been released. He is being held on $11,000 bond.
“Retailers should report all property crimes to HPD so that we can charge more repeat offenders with Habitual Property Crime,” Alm said.
Since January, Alm said his office has filed habitual property crime charges again four other people.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.