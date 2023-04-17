Honolulu Crimestoppers seeking two men wanted for robbery and money crimes

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MAUI MOLOKAI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will become increasingly favorable for the
development of heavy showers and thunderstorms Tuesday
afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
On January 28, 2021, a man entered a downtown bank and presented a check for $25,000 to the teller to be deposited into his business account. It was later discovered that the male had insufficient funds in his account. The bank contacted the male to rectify the situation but the male has since stopped communicating with the bank.
Rodenhurst is described as 5'5, 203 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
By MARGARET STAFFORD and JIM SALTER - Associated Press
He has 21 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Ewa Beach area.
In a separate case, Allen Manoa, 45, is wanted for a $40,000 bench warrant for first degree terroristic threatening and second degree robbery, for a 2022 incident.
On January 30, 2022 at approximately 10:50 a.m., the victim was involved in an argument with a man at Maili Beach Park. As the argument escalated, the male pointed a gun at the victim and threatened to shoot her. The male also tried to take the victim’s bag. Police were notified and through the investigation, the suspect has been identified as Allen Manosa.
Manosa has 22 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu and Waianae areas.
He is described as 5'8, 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should contact Honolulu Crimestoppers here.