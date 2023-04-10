 Skip to main content
Honolulu Crimestoppers seeking suspects wanted for two Honolulu robberies

  • Updated
  • 0
Honolulu Crimestoppers suspects

JS Titus (left) is wanted for a $50,000 Grand Jury Bench Warrant for second degree robbery. Michael Cregan (right) wanted is wanted for a $50,000 Grand Jury Bench Warrant for two counts of first degree robbery.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Crimestoppers has issued an alert for two suspects wanted in separate robbery incidents in the Honolulu area. 

JS Titus, 18, and Michael Cregan, 54, are both wanted for $50,000 bench warrants each for separate robbery incidents in February and March. 

