Honolulu Crimestoppers seeking suspects wanted for two Honolulu robberies

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
JS Titus (left) is wanted for a $50,000 Grand Jury Bench Warrant for second degree robbery. Michael Cregan (right) wanted is wanted for a $50,000 Grand Jury Bench Warrant for two counts of first degree robbery.
According to reports, a suspect was attacked by multiple men on March 17, 2023 on North King Street around 11:00 p.m. The suspect had his phone stolen. Police confirmed that Titus was one of the suspects.
He is described as Micronesian, 5'5, 125 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
Titus is wanted for a $50,000 bench warrant for second degree robbery.
Titus has no prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.
In a separate incident, a victim was attacked on February 16, around 2:45 a.m. in the Moanaloa area. He was approached by two men, one of which hit him with a handgun while demanding his property. The other suspect stole from the victim's vehicle.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.