Honolulu career criminal sentenced to 10 years in prison

Jonah Perry sentencing

Honolulu career criminal Jonah Perry, pictured on the right with a mask on,  sentenced to ten years in prison.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A career criminal went into a Honolulu courtroom for his sentencing on Wednesday thinking he's going to get probation, and walked out with a 10-year prison sentence.

Jonah Perry pleaded guilty to multiple charges in six cases. Perry's offenses include stealing multiple cars and burglary, which are not violent offenses, but the judge noted he threatened violence while committing some of those crimes.

