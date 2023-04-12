Honolulu career criminal sentenced to 10 years in prison

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A career criminal went into a Honolulu courtroom for his sentencing on Wednesday thinking he's going to get probation, and walked out with a 10-year prison sentence.
Jonah Perry pleaded guilty to multiple charges in six cases. Perry's offenses include stealing multiple cars and burglary, which are not violent offenses, but the judge noted he threatened violence while committing some of those crimes.
Judge Rowena Somerville sentenced Perry to a decade in prison. She referenced Perry's threat to public safety, substance abuse history, and flight risk.
Somerville was very stern with Perry, noting a criminal history dating back to 1999, when he started stealing cars at age 14.
Perry's family submitted letters saying he's a good person when he's not high on drugs, but the judge still decided to hand down multiple years for multiple charges.
Perry says he was expecting a different outcome and asked the court to reconsider.
KITV4 was the only camera in court to catch this conversation.
Legal experts explain to KITV4, Hawaii Rules of Penal Procedure Rule 11F say a judge doesn't have to abide by a plea deal unless he or she agrees during a pre-sentencing hearing to bind themselves to this plea deal.
Perry may now be withdrawing his plea. His lawyer asked the judge to hold off for 10 days on executing judgement.