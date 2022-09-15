Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in Maui County.
According to charge documents, Choy – the owner and manager of H2O Process Systems, LLC – offered bribes to Stewart Stant, an agent for Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management, in exchange for business and contracts for Choy’s company with Maui County.
The alleged bribes took place between October 2012 and December 2018.
H20 Process Systems provides wastewater services, including distributing, installing, and consulting on various wastewater equipment and parts.
Stant served as the Director of the Department of Environmental management from December 2015 to December 2018. He has been charged elsewhere in relation to this case.
This is not the first bribery case involving Choy. In February 2022, Choy was identified as “Person A” in the bribery scandal involving former Hawaii Sen. J. Kalani English and for State Rep. Ty Cullen.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
