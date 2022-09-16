Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case | UPDATE

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 515 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 216 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over portions of
central and windward Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to
2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kaaawa, Punaluu,
Mililani, Wahiawa, Kaneohe, Hauula, Wheeler Field, Kalihi,
Kaneohe Marine Base, Schofield Barracks, Maunawili, Kailua,
Manoa, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa and Heeia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 515 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 630 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 324 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over portions of
central, windward and southeast Oahu. Rain was falling at a
rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Aiea, Halawa, Ahuimanu, Moanalua, Kahaluu, Salt
Lake, Waiahole, Kalihi, Pearl City, Waikane, Kaneohe, Manoa,
Maunawili, Waikele, Iroquois Point, Waipahu, Mililani,
Kaneohe Marine Base and Palolo.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
This advisory replaces the previous advisory that was in effect for
the island of Oahu in Honolulu County
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 630 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in Maui County.
According to charge documents, Choy – the owner and manager of H2O Process Systems, LLC – offered bribes to Stewart Stant, an agent for Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management, in exchange for business and contracts for Choy’s company with Maui County.
The alleged bribes took place between October 2012 and December 2018.
H20 Process Systems provides wastewater services, including distributing, installing, and consulting on various wastewater equipment and parts.
Stant served as the Director of the Department of Environmental management from December 2015 to December 2018. He has been charged elsewhere in relation to this case.
This is not the first bribery case involving Choy. In February 2022, Choy was identified as “Person A” in the bribery scandal involving former Hawaii Sen. J. Kalani English and for State Rep. Ty Cullen.
On Friday, September 16, 2022, Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino released the following statement:
“Allow me to be crystal clear. The events that led to corruption charges involving former Maui County official Stewart Stant and Honolulu businessman Milton Choy occurred during the previous administration.
I strongly condemn public corruption in all forms. I am committing my administration to fully cooperate with law enforcement investigators.
Yesterday, I ordered an audit of all no-bid contracts awarded to Mr. Choy's companies both current and past. Hawaii’s procurement laws ensure fair and transparent handling of government purchases. Whenever corruption undermines the public trust, those responsible must be investigated, prosecuted, and punished to the fullest extent of the law. I cannot, and I will not, tolerate such betrayals of public trust."
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
