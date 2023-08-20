Homicide investigation still underway in Maili

Weather Anchor
Police still searching for a person in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Maili Friday night.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Police are still searching for the suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Maili Friday night.
A homicide investigation was opened after a 42-year-old man was shot in the head and found unresponsive on Maliona Street just after 10:30pm Friday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
