Homicide investigation opened after woman’s body found in backyard of Hawaiian Beaches home

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A homicide investigation is underway following an incident in Hawaiian Beaches, in the Pahoa area, on the Big Island, according to police officials.
According to investigators, officers responded to a possible burglary at a home currently under renovation on Kahakai Boulevard, near South Nenue Street, just before 6:30 a.m.
Once on scene, officers found a woman’s body in the backyard. According to police, the victim had several blunt force-type injuries to the head and body. She was taken to Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead just before 11 a.m. She has not been identified.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine the exact cause of death.
Police say a man has been arrested on a burglary complaint. It is unclear if that person is also connected to the homicide case.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective John Balberde of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at 808-961-2386 or email him at John.Balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.
Hawaii Island police officers shut down on Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches, between South Nenue Street and Niuhi Street due to the investigation. The road was re-opened around 10:45 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
