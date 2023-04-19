Homes evacuated in Kapolei after DEA agents uncover suspected meth lab

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters and Big
Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Homes in a Kapolei neighborhood were evacuated and an FBI Bomb Squad was called in after federal drug agents, who were conducting a warrant search at a home Tuesday afternoon, uncovered what they believed was a methamphetamine production lab.
According to a spokesperson with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), agents were conducting the warrant sweep for a narcotics investigation at a home in the 92-500 block of Awawa Street around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
During the search, agents found chemicals and materials that they said resembled a meth lab. The agents left the home and called in specialist with the Honolulu Police Department to assist.
At around 7:30 p.m., the FBI Bomb Squad was also called in to assist.
It was at this time that authorities chose to evacuate the neighboring homes while agents investigated the suspected meth lab. Agents are still investigating and processing the scene. It is unclear if the neighbors are still being asked to stay away.
The DEA and several local, state, and federal agencies are involved in this investigation. There have been no reports of arrests made.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.