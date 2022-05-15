 Skip to main content
Home invasion suspect was scheduled to serve 20 years for a 2020 brutal carjacking

  • Updated
  • 0
Reyn Logston

HONOLULU, HI (KITV4) - A suspect involved in a Pauoa home invasion on Thursday was scheduled to serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a kidnapping and robbery case.

In 2020 Reyn Logston and another suspect brutally beat a man as he was loading groceries into his car outside a Kapolei Foodland, then forced him into the trunk. The victim escaped as the suspect was driving the stolen car.

Honolulu Police arrested Logston a few days later, and he remained in jail until February 2022, when he struck a deal with the state and agreed to a 20-year sentence for a guilty plea. However, a judge granted Logston supervised release to attend a court-ordered drug treatment program before his sentencing.

On May 5, officials from the Habilitat treatment center reported Logston escaped from the facility and a bench warrant for his arrest was issued.

On May 12, Honolulu Police say Logston and three other suspects broke into a Pacific Heights Road home and held a man at gunpoint as they stole items from the house and left in a waiting vehicle.

A few hours later, police arrested Logston on a $500k warrant and first-degree robbery.

The other three suspects remain at large.

Honolulu prosecutors charged Logston with second-degree robbery, and he remains in custody on a $150k bail for the home invasion and a $500k warrant for the carjacking case.

