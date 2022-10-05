 Skip to main content
Home invasion leads to assault that injures two women in Hawaii Kai

  Updated
Honolulu police are investigating an assault Wednesday evening that left two women injured in east Oahu.

At around 6:30 p.m. on October 5, 2022 two women were reportedly injured on Kalanianaole Highway near Moomuku Place in Hawaii Kai.

