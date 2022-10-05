Home invasion leads to assault that injures two women in Hawaii Kai By KITV Web Staff Oct 5, 2022 Oct 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Honolulu police are investigating an assault Wednesday evening that left two women injured in east Oahu.At around 6:30 p.m. on October 5, 2022 two women were reportedly injured on Kalanianaole Highway near Moomuku Place in Hawaii Kai.Sources say the incident stemmed from a home invasion.Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated a 25-year-old woman for serious injuries to her face, and a woman in her 60's, who's now in stable condition.Both refused transport to the hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts HPD closes cold case from 1994 Updated Apr 15, 2022 Crime & Courts Ocean View man charged for alleged sex assault crimes involving minor Feb 17, 2022 Local Dog found suffering from two gunshot wounds in Maili, fighting to survive Updated Sep 15, 2022 Crime & Courts Gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha shootings to be destroyed Mar 11, 2022 Business Hawaii Dept of Taxation Cracking Down on landlords not paying GET tax Updated Jul 28, 2022 Local Aina Haina businesses struck by overnight smash-and-grab burglars Updated Jun 21, 2022 Recommended for you