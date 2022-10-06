Home invasion leads to assault that injures two women in Hawaii Kai | UPDATE

Police confirm that two suspects restrained and robbed two victims at a Hawaii Kai residence around 6:30 p.m. on October 5, 2022
According to reports, victim #1 was outside of the residence watering her plants.
Suspect #1 shoved and restrained Victim #1 on the ground against her will and was armed with a black pistol. Victim #1 sustained a small laceration to her upper lip as a result.
Suspect #2 entered Victim #2's residence/bedroom without her permission or knowledge. Victim #2 was choked by the suspect and restrained against her will.
While attempting to escape, Suspect #2 assaulted Victim #2 causing injury to her face. Victim #2 finally escaped the custody of Suspect #2 and fled in a white colored vehicle. Victim #2 related that she did not know who Suspect #2 was and that he repeatedly demanded that she give him money. Suspect #2 was armed with a black pistol.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
Both victims were treated for assault, and refused transport to the hospital.
ORIGINAL STORY
--
Honolulu police are investigating an assault Wednesday evening that left two women injured in east Oahu.
At around 6:30 p.m. on October 5, 2022 two women were reportedly injured on Kalanianaole Highway near Moomuku Place in Hawaii Kai.
Sources say the incident stemmed from a home invasion.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated a 25-year-old woman for serious injuries to her face, and a woman in her 60's, who's now in stable condition.