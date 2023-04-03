Hoax call triggers lockdown at Waiakea School in Hilo; no active shooter threat found

Waiakea High School, Waiakea Intermediate, and Waiakea Elementary schools were all placed on lockdown as a precaution. After officers searched the campus and assured school officials that there indeed was not a threat, the lock down was lifted around 9:45 a.m.
A spokesperson for Hawaii County issued the following statement about this incident:
“Hawaiʻi County informs the public that there is no active shooter or threat at the Waiākea School Complex. The update comes as the Hawaiʻi Police Department was notified of a possible disturbance on campus earlier this morning. Following an initial investigation by officers, it has been concluded that no current threat exists.
The County would like to thank the officers for their swift response to the matter and further thank the students, parents, guardians, and faculty for informing the Hawaiʻi Police Department of any potential threats.”
This incident is being investigated now as a first-degree terroristic threatening case. The Area I Juvenile Aid Section is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information on who made the hoax call is asked to contact the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Detective Gavin Kagimoto at 808- 961-2276.
Waiakea High School is located at 155 W. Kawili Street in Hilo.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.