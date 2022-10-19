 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds up to 25 kt and seas building to 7 to 12
feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Hit-and-run leaves 14-year-old in serious condition; suspect wanted

  • Updated
  • 0
Hit and Run Nuuanu Ave

An unknown red vehicle, operated by an unknown female, was headed southbound on Nuuanu Avenue and disregarded the red traffic light at the intersection Wyllie Street. As she went through the intersection, she collided with a teen walking eastbound on Wyllie Street and crossing Nuuanu Avenue.  

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash this morning that left a teen in serious condition.

Honolulu Police say a woman driving a red vehicle ran a red light, and struck a 14-year-old boy at the intersection of Nuuanu Avenue and Wyllie Street.

An error occurred