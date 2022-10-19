Hit-and-run leaves 14-year-old in serious condition; suspect wanted

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds up to 25 kt and seas building to 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
An unknown red vehicle, operated by an unknown female, was headed southbound on Nuuanu Avenue and disregarded the red traffic light at the intersection Wyllie Street. As she went through the intersection, she collided with a teen walking eastbound on Wyllie Street and crossing Nuuanu Avenue.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Service crews treated the boy for serious injuries and took him to a hospital. Police say speed does not appear to be a factor in this crash, but it's unclear at this time whether alcohol or drugs were factors.
Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Honolulu Police at 808-723-3413, provide a tip anonymously. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300, or send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.