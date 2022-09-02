Hilo woman accused of stabbing her father-in-law, taking daughter

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Hilo woman has been charged with attempted murder and other crimes after investigators say she slashed her 77-year-old father-in-law with a knife.
The alleged incident happened on Wednesday just before 9 a.m. in the Komohana Gardens subdivision in Hilo.
According to Big Island police, the suspect, 31-year-old Frances Hartman, was arguing with her father-in-law about her 1-year-old daughter. The father-in-law is the legal guardian of the child and, according to police, Hartman is prohibited to have contact with her by court order.
During the argument, police say Hartman first threatened her father-in-law before slashing him across the abdomen with a knife. Police say she then took her daughter and ran away.
Police found and arrested Hartman a short time later at a nearby park on Komomala Drive. The child was not injured and was returned to her lawful guardians, police said.
Because of this incident, Hartman was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree custodial interference, second-degree terroristic threatening, and violation of a protective order. Prosecutors are also seeking extended prison time, saying that Hartman is an offender against the elderly.
If convicted on just the attempted murder charge, prosecutors say Hartman could be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. With the extended prison modifier, parole could be taken off the table.
Hartman’s initial court appearance is set for Friday afternoon in Hilo District Court. She remains in jail, with bond set at more than $1-million.
Hartman’s father-in-law was taken to the hospital in serious condition due to the stab wound. Authorities say he was immediately taken to the operating room and his condition has been stabilized. He remains in the hospital.
