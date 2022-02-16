Hilo man indicted on several charges of sexual assault of a minor

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM HST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through mid-afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 25-year-old Hilo man is facing several charges of sexual assault of a minor that investigators allege happened over a three-year period, from 2018 to 2021.
The Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office indicted Daniel Harris-Rivera on six complaints – three counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree sexual assault, and one count of continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14.
Harris-Rivera was arrested on a Grand Jury warrant on Feb. 15 and later released after posting a $220,000 bond.
Details of the alleged crimes and Harris-Rivera’s relationship to the victim were not released.
If convicted of more than one felony offense, Harris-Rivera could face up to life in prison.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.