...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM HST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Through mid-afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Hilo man indicted on several charges of sexual assault of a minor

  Updated
  • 0
Daniel Harris-Rivera mug shot

Daniel Harris-Rivera was indicted on six complaints – three counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree sexual assault, and one count of continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14.

 Hawaii Police Department

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 25-year-old Hilo man is facing several charges of sexual assault of a minor that investigators allege happened over a three-year period, from 2018 to 2021.

The Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office indicted Daniel Harris-Rivera on six complaints – three counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree sexual assault, and one count of continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14.

Harris-Rivera was arrested on a Grand Jury warrant on Feb. 15 and later released after posting a $220,000 bond.

Details of the alleged crimes and Harris-Rivera’s relationship to the victim were not released.

If convicted of more than one felony offense, Harris-Rivera could face up to life in prison.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021.

