Hilo man facing burglary, theft charges

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 530 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 354 PM HST, radar indicated that heavy rain has become
focused over the Koolau Range and diminished over central
Oahu, while some showers have developed over the Waianae
Range. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
Expect showers to diminish late afternoon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Waipio, Mililani, Wahiawa, Waikane, Pearl City,
Waiahole, Wheeler Field, Waikele, Aiea, Kahaluu, Halawa,
Schofield Barracks, Punaluu, Kunia, Waipahu, Kaaawa,
Ahuimanu, Hauula and Salt Lake.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 530 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Big Island man is facing several burglary and theft charges in connection with two separate incidents that occurred in downtown Hilo going back to early February.
George Akana Cruz Labrador, 32, was charged on Tuesday, March 8, for second-degree burglary, first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, three counts of second-degree theft, and unauthorized possession of personal confidential information. His bail was set at $60,000.
The first incident occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 8, when police allege Labrador was seen on surveillance footage entering a business on Kinoole Street in Hilo and taking various electronic items and other miscellaneous items valued at more than $5,200.
The second incident occurred on Wednesday, March 2, in which Labrador was allegedly seen entering a vehicle on Kilauea Avenue in Hilo, and removing items and more than $7,000.
Aside from those incidents, police say Labrador was also positively identified as the suspect in the burglary at a restaurant on Pauahi Street in Hilo.
Labrador, who police say has no permanent address, is known to live in the downtown Hilo area. He currently remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance, which was scheduled for Wednesday, March 9.