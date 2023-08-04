Hilo man faces four charges after police find 2 pounds of methamphetamine By Shelby Mattos Shelby Mattos SPJ Intern Author email Aug 4, 2023 Aug 4, 2023 Updated Aug 4, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) – A 58-year-old Hilo man is set to appear in court Friday afternoon after being charged with possession and distribution of over 2 pounds of methamphetamine.A police report alleges that Robert Kinoshita was in the driver’s seat of a car that had over 2 pounds of methamphetamine and about $6,600 in cash.The 58-year-old faces four charges of promoting a dangerous drug and attempted promoting of a dangerous drug. He is still in custody after not posting bail.Kinoshita has not been charged.If convicted with these crimes, the Hilo man faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in jail without probation.The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney asks anyone who has information on the illegal distribution of narcotics to contact Hawaii Police or CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300. Crime & Courts Kalihi neighborhood meeting focuses on reducing crime and homelessness By Eric Naktin Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hawaii Driver Hawaii Police Court Friday Methamphetamine Hilo Shelby Mattos SPJ Intern Author email Follow Shelby Mattos Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts 4 Kona men charged with child sex crimes in Operation Keiki Shield sting Updated Apr 20, 2023 Crime & Courts Jussie Smollett sentenced for lying to police in hate crime hoax Mar 10, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect identified, charged for assaulting HPD officer, stealing police car Updated Feb 27, 2023 Local Police responding to barricaded suspect at hotel in Waikiki, roads closed in the area Updated Dec 9, 2022 Crime & Courts Police seeking Puna couple wanted in connection with assault case from March Updated Jul 13, 2022 Crime & Courts SHOPO leaders to be placed on restrictive duty following extortion claims Updated Jun 17, 2022 Recommended for you