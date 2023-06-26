Hilo man charged with felony assault after sickle stabbing

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will
peak tonight before slowly dropping below advisory levels late
Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A man has been charged with felony assault, after stabbing two people with a sickle in front of a Ross store in Hilo.
The man's attorney and sister say that a fight erupted between a group of houseless individuals initially on the WalMart side of Waikea Center shopping plaza.
37 year-old Kunia Hassard, referred to as "Blue" within the homeless community, was charged in relation to a felony assault and theft incident which took place on June 20, 2023 outside of the Ross Dress for Less in Hilo.
Police report that Hassard, using a sickle, sliced and/or stabbed one person and stabbed another person.
But Hassard's attorney told the presiding judge at an initial court appearance that his client was first put in a head lock by one of the aggressors before the incident.
Hassard's attorney Kai McGuire told KITV4 that his client also has a history of mental illness including schizophrenia.
"Complaining witnesses themselves admitted to being the initial aggressors verbally. They admitted to being the initial aggressors physically," McGuire said, describing a scene that spanned two locations and started at Walmart, "When my client attempted to remove himself from the first location, it seems that he was followed."
Hassard was charged with two counts of first degree assault (intentionally or knowingly cause serious bodily injury to another person, by stabbing and/or slicing with a sickle), two counts of second degree assault (intentionally or knowingly cause bodily injury with a dangerous instrument, a sickle), and one count of third degree theft (theft of a bicycle he used to allegedly flee the scene, the value of which exceeds $250).
On Monday, June 26, Hassard made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court. His bail was set at $52,000.
Assault in the First Degree is a class B felony offense which carries a maximum penalty of a 10-year prison term. If convicted as charged, Prosecutors say Hassard is not eligible for probation, as he is subject to a mandatory prison term based on two prior felony convictions.