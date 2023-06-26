Hilo man charged with felony assault after sickle attack

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will
peak tonight before slowly dropping below advisory levels late
Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A man has been charged with felony assault after attacking two people in front of a Hilo Ross store.
37 year-old Kunia "Blue" Hassard was charged in relation to a felony assault and theft incident which took place on June 20, 2023 outside of the Ross Dress for Less store in Hilo. Police report that Hassard, using a sickle, sliced and/or stabbed one person and stabbed another person.
Hassard was charged with two counts of first degree assault (intentionally or knowingly cause serious bodily injury to another person, by stabbing and/or slicing with a sickle), two counts of second degree assault (intentionally or knowingly cause bodily injury with a dangerous instrument, a sickle), and one count of third degree theft (theft of a bicycle, the value of which exceeds $250)
On Monday, June 26, Hassard made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court. His bail was set at $52,000.
Assault in the First Degree is a class B felony offense which carries a maximum penalty of a 10-year prison term. If convicted as charged, Prosecutors say Hassard is not eligible for probation, as he is subject to a mandatory prison term based on prior felony convictions.